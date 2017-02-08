Systemic Racism
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: February 8/11, 2017) —The Hinckley Institute recently hosted a panel addressing systemic racism. The panelists seek to not only explain what systemic racism is, and where it be seen or felt, but what impact it has on our community here locally in Utah, and how it can be overcome.
The panelists include:
Kilo Zamora, Chair for the Salt Lake City Humans Rights Commission; Erika George, Professor of Law, and Co-Director Center for Global Justice, College Of Law at the University of Utah; Alexis Baker, an undergraduate student and President of the Black Student Union; Maria Ledesma, assistant professor in the College of Education; and the conversation was moderated by Fraci Taylor, Director of the American Indian Resource Center.
