Climate Discourse in Russia
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: February 15/18, 2017) — Jessica Graybill is an Associate Professor of Geography, and the Director of the Russian and Eurasian Studies Program at Colgate University. She gave a presentation at the Hinckley Institute of Politics on February 6, 2017, titled: “It’s all Changing, but not all Global Climate Change. Climate Discourses in Russia.” Graybill researches urban and socio-environmental transformations in areas engaged in resource extraction in Russia. Her research also examines generally why people either choose to act or not act when faced with environmental changes or the overwhelming evidence of climate change. Click here to view the video version of her presentation.
