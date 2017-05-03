HIP Talks 2017 Winners
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: May 3 ~ 6, 2017) — The Hinckley Institute recently held it’s 3rd annual HIP Talks, the 2-minute speech competition on the campus of the University of Utah. Students gave two-minute speeches in front of a qualified panel of judges in one of three qualifying rounds, with a finale of the top speakers held on April 20th. The competition awarded significant cash prizes for the best speakers.
You can find a link to watch a recording of all of the speeches here:
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHinckleyInstitute%2Fvideos%2F1306895482692557%2F&show_text=0&width=560
Recently I asked the winners of this year’s competition to deliver their speeches again and talk about their inspiration.
Runners Ups:
Hannah Fox – “One Day the Pain Will be Worth It”
Jenica Jessen – “Mountains, Barbarians, and Elmer Fudd”
Thulashi Seshan – “Britain First”
Ramakrishnan was unable to record in time for this broadcast
Audience Favorite Winner:
Mackenzie Gregerson – “Never-ending Story”
Grand Prize winner:
Ali Darvish – “Feeling Pretty”
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (18.8MB)