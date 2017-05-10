Mexico-U.S. Relations at a “Critical Point”
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: May 10 ~ 13, 2017) — Relations between leaders of Mexico and the United States have reached a “critical point”, according to Mexico’s Ambassador to the U.S., Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez. Fernandez spoke at the Hinckley Institute of Politics on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Immigration policy, Trump’s proposed border wall, and the North American Free Trade Agreement are all burning issues between the two countries. Ambassador Fernandez acknowledges these strong disagreements between the nations, but he also highlights areas where both countries can improve relations and mutual understanding.
