Balancing the Economy and the Environment
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: May 17 ~ 20, 2017) — Concerns for the environment are seemingly in constant conflict with the economy in American public discourse and policy-making these days. But must they be? Where can the balance be found? What can both sides learn from listening to one another?
The College of Social and Behavioral Science held another in a series of Campus-Community Dialogues about the the Economy and the Environment on March 27.
The conversation included: Val Hale, Executive Director, Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development; Lane Beattie, President and CEO, Salt Lake Chamber; Alan Matheson, Executive Director, Utah Department of Environmental Quality; Professor Brenda Bowen, Global Change and Sustainability Center; and the moderator Natalie Gochnour, Associate Dean, School of Business, and Director of the Kem C Gardner Policy Institute.
