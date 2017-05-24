How To Start a New City
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: May 24 ~ 27, 2017) — How Do You Start a New City? What are the opportunities and challenges for Utah’s Newest City, Milcreek? The new mayor of Millcreek, Jeff Silvestrini, recently addressed some of these big questions along with new city councilwoman Bev Uipi. Millcreek City is Salt Lake County’s 17th City, and has a population of nearly 60,000. The township was created in 2015 after a majority of voters in the area voted to make incorporate themselves into a new city. The conversation was moderated by Tim Chambless, PhD. Hinckley, Academic Outreach Coordinator for the Hinckley Institute, and Associate Professor/Lecture in the Department of Political Science. The conversation was recorded on March 29, 2017.
