Thinking Beyond Trump and Putin
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: June 7 ~ 10, 2017) — The Hinckley Institute hosted two representatives from the Kennan Institute, a division of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, to give their perspectives on the current state of Russia and Vladmir Putin’s government. The forum was titled, “The Future of U.S. – Russian Relations: Thinking beyond Trump and Putin.” The Wilson Center is a think-tank based in Washington D.C.
Kennan Institute Public Policy Fellow Sergey Parkhomenko is a Russian journalist, publisher, and liberal democratic activist. Stacy Closson is a global fellow at the Kennan Institute and former assistant professor at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at the University of Kentucky. This event was co-sponsored by the Salt Lake City Committee on Foreign Relations and the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center. It was recorded on February 2, 2017.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (57.3MB)