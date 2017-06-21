Wes Moore, Author and Youth Advocate
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air date: March 12, 2014) – Wes Moore is a youth advocate, U.S. Army combat veteran, television host, and social entrepreneur. Moore spoke about his book, The Other Wes Moore, juvenile justice, and issues affecting young people of color in America today. Despite early academic and behavioral struggles, Moore grew up to be an athlete and a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University. He later served a tour of duty as a paratrooper and Captain in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. Wes then served as a White House fellow to Secretary of State Condeleezza Rice. He is now the host of Beyond Belief on the Oprah Winfrey Network. His book, The Other Wes Moore (2010), was a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller. Moore spoke at the Hinckley Institute of Politics on February 27th, 2014, with an audience of students and faculty.
