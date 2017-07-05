How Utah Immigrants Are Responding to Trump’s Executive Orders
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air date: March 22/25, 2017) — The Hinckley Institute of Politics recently hosted a forum addressing how immigrants and their families in Utah are responding to President Trump’s executive actions on immigration and public safety.
The panelists included: Luis Garza, Executive Director of Comunidades Unidas; Marlene Gonzalez, an immigration attorney based in Salt Lake City, and Ze Min Ziao, Director for the Office of New Americans and Refugees with the Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office. The panel was moderated by student Miranda Best.
