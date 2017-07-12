Income Inequality
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original air date: May 18, 2016) — The Hinckley Institute of Politics recently hosted two panels on inequality. This week we are airing its session on income inequality. Four academic scholars offer different perspectives on this troubling trend.
The speakers include: Thomas Maloney, Chair of the Economics Department, and Director of the Tanner Human Rights Center, at the University of Utah. Maloney offers a history of income inequality in the U.S.; Nicholas Carnes, is an Assistant Professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Administration, and author of White-Collar Government: The Hidden Role of Class in Economic Policy Making; Colleen Casey, is an Associate professor of Public Affairs, in the College of Architecture, Planning, and Public Affairs, at the University of Texas at Arlington. She talks about community based organizations and their link to economic opportunity; and Harper Haynes, is a PhD student at Department of Sociology at the University of Iowa. He discusses his research of disparities in discipline and achievement in for students in Iowa City, Iowa. This forum was recorded on March 31, 2016.
