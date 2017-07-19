The Politics of Gender Inequality
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air date: May 11, 2016) — Recently the Hinckley Institute of Politics hosted two panels on the topic of inequality. The first discussion focused on gender inequality: what it means, what causes it, why it’s a problem, and what can be done about it. This forum was recorded on March 31, 2016.
The speakers include: Professor of Economics Günseli Berik at the University of Utah. She speaks about the gender wage gap, and why on average, and across many difference sectors of the economy, women still make significantly less than men.
Sharon Mastracci, Associate Professor at University of Utah, and fellow of the Hinckley Institute of Politics, speaks about her research on the importance that women’s representation and economic participation are to women’s equality overall.
Sarah Roberts is an assistant professor in the Department of Reproductive sciences at University of California San Francisco. Roberts speaks about her research of womens’ experiences with Utah’s laws requiring a 72-hour waiting period and two visits to a clinic before having an abortion.
Teresa Molina is an Assistant Professor at University of Utah College of Social Work, and Associate Director of the University Neighborhood Partners Program. She speaks about how gender inequality affects different ethnic groups in Utah, immigrants, and Utah’s changing demographics overall.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (36.8MB)