In the Hive: Building Utah’s communities around public transit
Host and producer Emily Means talks with Keith Bartholomew, a professor at the University of Utah’s City and Metropolitan Planning Department, who lays the groundwork for development around public transit; Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams addresses his vision for neighborhoods near the S-Line streetcar; and Roger Borgenicht of Utahns for Better Transportation shares some ideas for increasing public transit use.
In the Hive: Building Utah’s communities around public transit
Host and producer Emily Means talks with Keith Bartholomew, a professor at the University of Utah’s City and Metropolitan Planning Department, who lays the groundwork for development around public transit; Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams addresses his vision for neighborhoods near the S-Line streetcar; and Roger Borgenicht of Utahns for Better Transportation shares some […]
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (26.5MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS