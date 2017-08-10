Hot, hot heat
Emily Means talks with Randy Graham, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service Salt Lake City office, about the effects of extreme heat on Utah’s environment and the health of its people; Peter Hebertson of Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services addresses why higher temperatures can be problematic for seniors; KCPW producer Ross Chambless talks with Ben Holcomb from the Utah Division of Water Quality about heat-loving algal blooms in Utah’s lakes and rivers; and Melanie Forti, health and safety director with the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs, about staying safe in the heat as a migrant worker.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (26.6MB)