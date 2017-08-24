The redistricting process
Emily Means talks with Rep. Gage Froerer, R-Huntsville, and Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, about redistricting, the process of re-evaluating and redrawing political boundaries following the U.S. census; and their thoughts on the Better Boundaries initiative. Also, Jason Perry from the Hinckley Institute of Politics lays the groundwork for understanding where congressional seats are located.
