Locals respond to Operation Rio Grande
Locals respond to Operation Rio Grande, a collaborative effort by the state, Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County to address public safety concerns surrounding the homeless community. On the show: Mike Stransky and Kestrel Liedke, business owners in the Rio Grande and Pioneer Park neihborhoods; Mitchell, Jarrett and Chris, three men experiencing homelessness; and an excerpt from the Poplar Grove Neighborhood Alliance meeting, where residents of the west side voiced their opinions on the operation to state and city officials.
