Utah’s right-to-work law, unions and workers’ rights
Emily Means talks with Theresa Foxley, president and CEO at EDCUtah, about the influence Utah’s right-to-work law has on a business’ decision to put down roots in the Beehive State; Ross Chambless has a conversation with Utah AFL-CIO President Dale Cox about why unions seem to be less popular in Utah than in other states; and Melanie Forti, health and safety director at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs, advises migrant workers on their rights when it comes to staying safe.
