The experience of queer people of color in Utah
Today’s show features the stories of three people who identify in a variety of ways, including queer, Black, Latinx and gender fluid. They describe discrimination they’ve faced based on their identities inside and outside the LGBTQ community.
For more discussion centered around racial identity in the LGBTQ community, the 1 to 5 Club’s Queer Continuum Conference addresses the topic and more Sept. 23, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Salt Lake City Public Library.
