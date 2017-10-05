Free speech on college campuses
Today’s show looks at the campus-wide conversation surrounding free speech at college campuses, specifically at the University of Utah. An appearance by conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, hosted by the Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Utah, prompted protests by Black Lives Matter, MEChA and Students for a Democratic Society, as well as a counter response by the College Republicans at the University of Utah.
Dr. Lori McDonald, dean of students at the U, talked about the campus response to questions of free speech. And John Mejia, legal director at the ACLU of Utah, answered constitutional questions as they pertained to a public university.
