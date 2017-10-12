Project Homeless Connect and tai chi on Library Square
Today’s show looks at two programs helping connect people experiencing homelessness with the resources and services they need — and with each other. Mike Akerlow, deputy director of community and neighborhoods with Salt Lake City, talks about Project Homeless Connect, the one-day convening of homeless service providers at the Salt Palace Convention Center; participants of tai chi on Library Square talk about what drew them to the program; and Bernie and Marita Hart, the community activists who lead the tai chi program, discuss the philosophy behind the movement and how tai chi fits into the larger conversation about homelessness in Utah.
