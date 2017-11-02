Cultural appropriation
Today on the show, we discuss cultural appropriation, a sociological concept generally defined as the use of the elements of one culture by members of another culture outside of their original context. Matapuna Levenson of the Utah Pacific Islander Civic Engagement Coalition explains why it was important for the group to speak out against a “Moana” parody by the BYU comedy troupe Divine Comedy; and Lilly Kanishka, Director of Diversity at the Associated Students of the University of Utah, talks about a recent forum called “My culture is not your costume.”
