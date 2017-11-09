Utah’s newest tyrannosaur fossil
Today on the show, we talk about the recently excavated tyrannosaur fossil found at Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Tylor Birthisel, paleontology lab and field manager at the Natural History Museum of Utah, talks about making space for the fossil in the museum’s collections and details the identified bones in the tyrannosaur skull; and Brian Switek, author of the “Laelaps” blog with Scientific American, discusses what fossils are yet to be discovered in the Grand Staircase-Escalante region, and the relationship between conservation and paleontology.
