Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 8, 2017
PLAYLIST
6:00 PM
1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie – Salt Peanuts opening theme
2. Dave Brubeck Quartet – Blue Lake Tahoe
3. Mark Massey – January 8 Awake The Possibilities
4. David Sills – Eastern View
5. Julie Kelly – Its So Beautiful In The Country
6. Hank Jones Trio – Passing Time Bottom Break 6:30PM
7. Sean Jones – New Journey
8. Stacey Kent – I Got Lost In His Arms
9. Clayton Brothers – This Ain’t Nothin’ But A Party
10. Delfeayo Marsalis Quartet – Sesame Street Top Break 7:00PM
11. Michel Camilo Trio – Song For My Father
12. Lightwood Duo – Theme From ” The Odd Couple “
13. U.S.U. Jazz Orchestra with Corey Christiansen – Wingless Flight
14. M.B.3. with Corey Christiansen – Freedom Jazz Dance Bottom Break 7:30PM
15. Joe McQueen Quartet – Take The ‘A’ Train
16. Steve Lyman with Kenji – Meadowlark
17. Salt Lake City Jazz Orchestra with Henry Wolking, Greg Floor & Kris Johnson – Piece Of Cake
18. Corey Christiansen & David Halliday – Your Way 8:00PM
19. Bill Tole Big Band – Song Of India
20. Bill Tole Big Band – Tole Road
21. James Brown with Louis Bellson Big Band with Bill Tole – Every Day I Have The Blues
22. Esperanza Spalding – Jazz Ain’t Nothing But Soul
23. Louis Armstrong – Give Peace A Chance
24. Andy Summers – Think Of One
25. Sting with Larry Adler – Nice Work If You Can Get It Bottom Break 8:30PM
26. Tierney Sutton Band – Every Breath You Take
27. Dave Brubeck Quartet – The Real Ambassador
28. Cyrille Aimee with Phil Kuehn – When I Was A Child
29. The Count Basie Orchestra – Rocky Mountain Blues Top Break 9:00PM
30. Paul Desmond – Take Ten
31. Charlie Christian with Benny Goodman – Breakfast Fued
32. Blossom Dearie with Bob Dorough – Answer Machine
33. Chris Tedesco’s L.A. Jazz Big Band – Get On Board
34. Al Jarreau with Kathleen Battle – My Favorite Things Bottom Break 9:30PM
35. Frank Sinatra with Red Norvo Quintet – One For My Baby
36. Jimmy Ponder & Houston Person – Sun Song
37. Sarah Vaughan & Michel Legrand – Blue, Green, Grey & Gone
38. Pat Metheny – Omaha Celebration
39. Craig Larson Quartet – Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues Ending Theme
End Of Show – 10:00 PM