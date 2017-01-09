Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 8, 2017

PLAYLIST
6:00 PM
1.   Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie –  Salt Peanuts   opening theme
2.   Dave Brubeck Quartet –  Blue Lake Tahoe
3.   Mark Massey –  January 8  Awake The Possibilities
4.   David Sills –  Eastern View
5.   Julie Kelly  –  Its So Beautiful In The Country
6.   Hank Jones Trio –  Passing Time      Bottom Break  6:30PM
7.   Sean Jones  –  New Journey
8.   Stacey Kent –  I Got Lost In His Arms
9.   Clayton Brothers  –  This Ain’t Nothin’ But A Party
10. Delfeayo Marsalis Quartet  –  Sesame Street     Top Break  7:00PM
11. Michel Camilo Trio –  Song For My Father
12. Lightwood Duo –  Theme From ” The Odd Couple “
13. U.S.U. Jazz Orchestra with Corey Christiansen –  Wingless Flight
14. M.B.3. with Corey Christiansen –   Freedom Jazz Dance    Bottom Break 7:30PM
15. Joe McQueen Quartet –  Take The ‘A’ Train
16. Steve Lyman with Kenji –  Meadowlark
17. Salt Lake City Jazz Orchestra with Henry Wolking, Greg Floor & Kris Johnson –  Piece Of Cake
18. Corey Christiansen & David Halliday – Your Way       8:00PM
19. Bill Tole Big Band –  Song Of India
20. Bill Tole Big Band –  Tole Road
21. James Brown with Louis Bellson Big Band with Bill Tole –  Every Day I Have The Blues
22. Esperanza Spalding –  Jazz Ain’t Nothing But Soul
23. Louis Armstrong  –  Give Peace A Chance
24. Andy Summers –  Think Of One
25. Sting with Larry Adler –  Nice Work If You Can Get It    Bottom Break  8:30PM
26. Tierney Sutton Band –  Every Breath You Take
27. Dave Brubeck Quartet –  The Real Ambassador
28. Cyrille Aimee with Phil Kuehn –  When I Was A Child
29. The Count Basie Orchestra  –  Rocky Mountain Blues     Top Break  9:00PM
30. Paul Desmond –  Take Ten
31. Charlie Christian with Benny Goodman  –  Breakfast Fued
32. Blossom Dearie with Bob Dorough –  Answer Machine
33. Chris Tedesco’s L.A. Jazz Big Band – Get On Board
34. Al Jarreau with Kathleen Battle –  My Favorite Things     Bottom Break 9:30PM
35. Frank Sinatra with Red Norvo Quintet –  One For My Baby
36. Jimmy Ponder & Houston Person –  Sun Song
37. Sarah Vaughan & Michel Legrand  –  Blue, Green, Grey & Gone
38. Pat Metheny –  Omaha Celebration
39. Craig Larson Quartet –  Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues   Ending Theme
End Of Show – 10:00 PM

