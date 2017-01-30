Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 29, 2017
PLAYLIST
6:00
1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie – Salt Peanuts Opening Theme
2. Mark Massey – January 29th, Ain’t It So Peculiar
3. Sally Kellerman – Love Potion #9
4. Sax At The Movies Band – As Time Goes By
5. Stefan Scaggiari Trio – Windswept High
6. Steve Gadd Band – The Windup
7. Cybill Shepherd – I’ve Learned A Lot About The Blues Bottom Break 6:30PM
8. Oscar Peterson & Itzhak Perlman – Dark Eyes
9. Bill O’Connell – Rhapsody In Blue
10. Gene Harris & The Three Sounds – Caesar & Cleopatra ( film theme ) ( New CD )
11. Shirley Horn Trio – Just For A Thrill ( New CD )
12. Bill Evans & Jim Hall – Jazz Samba ( New CD ) Top Break 7:00PM
13. Charlie Parker & Miles Davis – Chasin’ The Bird
14. White Heat Jazz Band with Gary Foster & Brad Dutz – “Touch Of Evil ” ( Film Soundtrack )
15. Jack Wood – Moonlight from ” Sabrina “
16. Michel Legrand – Summer Me, Winter Me from film ” Picasso Summer “
17. Tony Bennett & Aretha Franklin – How Do You Keep The Music Playing? Bottom Break 7:30PM
18. Stefanie Powers & Page Cavanaugh Trio – Love Me Or Leave Me
19. Barbara Streisand Quartet – Here’s To Life
20. Sax At The Movies – ( How Do You Keep The Music Playing )
21. Frank Sinatra – It Happened In Monterey
22. Don Grusin – Solo Memphis Stomp ( From ” The Firm ” )
23. Sally Kellerman – I’m Hip
24. Mark Isham & Les Moderes – From The Modern Top Break 8:00PM
25. LaLaLand – Soundtrack – A Lovely Night
26. Molly Ringwald & Peter Smith – I’ll Take Romance
27. Sting – It Ain’t Necessarily So
28. Jerry Garcia & David Grisman – So What
29. Michael Bolton – That’s Life Bottom Break 8:30PM
30. Teddy Edwards with Tom Waits – Little Man
31. Larry Adler with Elvis Costello – But Not For Me
32. Joe Turner with Count Basie Orchestra – Flip, Flop & Fly
33. Van Morrison – Just A Closer Walk With Thee
34. Peter Malick Group with Norah Jones – New York City
35. Corky Hale with Sally Kellerman – I’ve Got A Crush On You Top Break 9:00PM
36. Herbie Hancock – Butterfly
37. Simone – Canoa, Canoa
38. Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto – Agua de Marco
39. Andre Previn with Ray Brown & Joe Pass – One For Bunz
40. Barbara Streisand with Steve Wonder – People Bottom Break 9:30PM
41. Jazz At The Movies Band – Theme From ” Taxi Driver “
42. Bill Watrous Group – The Shadow Of Your Smile from Soundtrack
43. Willie Nelson & Wynton Marsalis Band – Night Life
44. Craig Larson Quartet – Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues Closing Theme
End Of Show – 10:00PM