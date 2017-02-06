Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for February 6, 2017
6:00PM
1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie – Salt Peanuts Opening Theme
2. Donald Byrd with Wayne Shorter & Herbie Hancock – Pentacostal Feeling
3. Gray Sargent Trio – Gray Haze
4. Dianne Reeves – There’ll Be Another Spring
5. Gerry Mulligan – Solo piano Night Lights
6. Pat Metheny & Charlie Haden – Waltz For Ruth 6:30 Break
7. Sean Jones Quartet – New Journey
8. Stacey Kent with Jim Tomlinson – Cock-eyed Optimist
9. Delfeayo Marsalis with Ellis & John Clayton & Smitty Smith – That Old Feeling
10. Kenny Burrell with Stanley Turrentine – Saturday Night Blues Top Break 7:00PM
11. Red Rodney Quintet – The Bishop
12. Christian Howes with Robben Ford – Sing Me Softly Of The Blues
13. Stan Getz – Midnight Ride
14. Jennifer Graham – Unchained Melody Bottom Break 7:30PM
15. Matt Savage Trio – All The Things You Are
16. The Heath Brothers – Move To The Groove
17. The Marsalis Family – Syndrome
18. Bill Evans Trio – Letter To Evan Top Break 8:00PM
19. Bill Evans Trio – Waltz For Debbie
20. Mary Stallings with Carl Allen & Eric Reed – A Sunday Kind Of Love
21. Oscar Peterson – London Gets Ready
22. Grant Green – Sunday Mornin’ Bottom Break 8:30PM
23. Jack Teagarden with Louis Armstrong – Jack-Armstrong Blues
24. Buddy Rich Big Band – Shorty George
25. Gerry Mulligan with Grover Washington, Jr. – Brother Blues
26. Marcus Roberts – Solo – The Crave
27. Stacey Kent – Samba Saravah Top Break 9:00PM
28. Bobby Shew Quintet with Carl Fontana – While My Lady Sleeps
29. Eddie Daniels – Heart Song
30. Concord Festival All-Stars with Gene, Ray, Jeff, Sweets & Red – Blues For Sam Nassi
31. Ahmad Jamal – Paris After Dark Bottom Break 9:30PM
32. Larry Jackstein Group – Fuego Cubano ( Cuban Fire )
33. Tad Calcara & New Deal Swing – Back Bay Shuffle
34. Kris Johnson Group – Stand Your Ground
35. Red Rock Hot Club – Bossa Dorado
36. Craig Larson Quartet – Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues – Closing Theme
End Of Show-10:00PM