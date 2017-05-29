Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for May 28th, 2017
PLAYLIST
6:00PM
1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie – Salt Peanuts Opening Theme
2. Ray Brown Trio – America
3. Charlie Haden with Mike Brecker – American Dreams
4. Carl Saunders Group – Blues For The Common Man
5. Sonny Rollins – Here’s To The People
6. Count Basie Trio with Ray Brown & Louie Bellson – Blues In The Church
7. Ernestine Anderson with Ray, Monty – Never Make Your Move Too Soon
8. Karrin Allyson – The Hum Drum Blues
9. Alan Broadbent Trio – Better Days
10. Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – Easy Money
11. Vanessa Rubin – Weekend
12. Horace Silver Quintet – Song For My Father
13. Bunny Berigan Group with Murray Williams & Buddy Rich – Jelly Roll Blues
14. Bunny Berigan Group with Murray Williams & Buddy Rich – Candlelight
15. Benny Carter Group – Out Of Nowhere
16. Dee Dee Bridgewater – My Heart Belongs To Daddy
17. Ahmad Jamal Group – Flight To Russia
18. Oscar Peterson Trio – In Russia – On The Trail
19. Russian Jazz Orchestra with – Festival Jam
20. Bunny Berigan Group – Russian Lullaby
21. Houston Person Group – The Party’s Over
22. Allan Vizzutti with Chick Corea – Night Breeze
23. Michael Brecker – Quiet City
24.Cal Tjader Group – Guachi Guaro ( Soul Sauce )
25. Dennis Rowland – All Blues Vocal Celebration Of Miles Davis
26. Renee Rosness Trio & Strings – Little B’s Poem
27. Phil Woods Group with Bill Charlap – Milonga Del Angel
28. Dr. Eddie Henderson & Joe Locke – Peresina
29. Cecile McLorin Salvant – I Didn’t Know What Time It Was
30. Arturo Sandoval – Joy Spring
31. Turtle Island String Quartet – Fascinating Rhythm
32. Benny Green Trio with Christian & Carl Allen – Captain Hook
33. Phil Woods & Bill Charlap – For Lena And Lennie
34. Antone Silverman – Bees Bounce
35. Ali Ryerson – Windows
36. Gray Sargent Trio – A.P. In The P.M.
37. Mitch Winehouse – Day By Day
38. Jimmy Smith & Monty Alexander, Stanley Turrentine – We Can Make It Work
39. Craig Larson Quartet with Corey Christiansen – Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues Ending Theme
End Of Show