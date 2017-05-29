Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for May 28th, 2017

6:00PM

1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie – Salt Peanuts Opening Theme

2. Ray Brown Trio – America

3. Charlie Haden with Mike Brecker – American Dreams

4. Carl Saunders Group – Blues For The Common Man

5. Sonny Rollins – Here’s To The People

6. Count Basie Trio with Ray Brown & Louie Bellson – Blues In The Church

7. Ernestine Anderson with Ray, Monty – Never Make Your Move Too Soon

8. Karrin Allyson – The Hum Drum Blues

9. Alan Broadbent Trio – Better Days

10. Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – Easy Money

11. Vanessa Rubin – Weekend

12. Horace Silver Quintet – Song For My Father

13. Bunny Berigan Group with Murray Williams & Buddy Rich – Jelly Roll Blues

14. Bunny Berigan Group with Murray Williams & Buddy Rich – Candlelight

15. Benny Carter Group – Out Of Nowhere

16. Dee Dee Bridgewater – My Heart Belongs To Daddy

17. Ahmad Jamal Group – Flight To Russia

18. Oscar Peterson Trio – In Russia – On The Trail

19. Russian Jazz Orchestra with – Festival Jam

20. Bunny Berigan Group – Russian Lullaby

21. Houston Person Group – The Party’s Over

22. Allan Vizzutti with Chick Corea – Night Breeze

23. Michael Brecker – Quiet City

24.Cal Tjader Group – Guachi Guaro ( Soul Sauce )

25. Dennis Rowland – All Blues Vocal Celebration Of Miles Davis

26. Renee Rosness Trio & Strings – Little B’s Poem

27. Phil Woods Group with Bill Charlap – Milonga Del Angel

28. Dr. Eddie Henderson & Joe Locke – Peresina

29. Cecile McLorin Salvant – I Didn’t Know What Time It Was

30. Arturo Sandoval – Joy Spring

31. Turtle Island String Quartet – Fascinating Rhythm

32. Benny Green Trio with Christian & Carl Allen – Captain Hook

33. Phil Woods & Bill Charlap – For Lena And Lennie

34. Antone Silverman – Bees Bounce

35. Ali Ryerson – Windows

36. Gray Sargent Trio – A.P. In The P.M.

37. Mitch Winehouse – Day By Day

38. Jimmy Smith & Monty Alexander, Stanley Turrentine – We Can Make It Work

39. Craig Larson Quartet with Corey Christiansen – Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues Ending Theme

End Of Show

