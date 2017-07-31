Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for July 30th, 2017
PLAYLIST
6:00PM
1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie – Salt Peanuts (Opening theme
2. Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster – Sunday
3… Eddie Allen Group – Summer Days
4. Mel Torme – Sunday In New York
5. Ernestine Anderson with Ray Brown Trio with Gene & Jeff – Summertime
6. Joe Sample – Hot And Humid Bottom Break 6:30PM
7. Dave Brubeck Quartet – The Real Ambassador State Dept. Tour in Amsterdam
8. Dizzy Gillespie Orchestra – Cool Breeze In South America State Dept. Tour
9. Dave & Chris Brubeck with The Brown Brothers & Peter Madcat Ruth- Black And Blue Break 7:00PM
10. Stephane Grappelli & Stuff Smith & Oscar Peterson Quartet – Desert Sands
11. Toninho Horta – Mountain Flight
12. Ernie Andrews & Frank Wess – Fire And Rain
13. Wynton Marsalis Group with Eric Clapton – Careless Love At Lincoln Center Bottom Break 7:30PM
14. Bela Fleck & Marcus Roberts Group with Jason Marsalis – That Old Thing
15. Chick Corea, S. Clark, L. White – Windows
16. Chick Corea & Bela Fleck – Mountain
17. Herbie Hancock Group – with Dexter & Freddy – Driftin’ Top Break – 8:00PM
18. Ben Sidran – Piano Players
19. George Cables Group – The Stroll
20. Renee Rosness Trio & Orchestra – Jitterbug Waltz
21. Bill Charlap Trio – God Child
22. The Real Group – Strawberry Fields Forever
23. Dianne Reeves & Cassandra Wilson – Come Together Bottom Break 8:30PM
24. Eddie Daniels – Repetition
25. Bob Anderson – To Love And Be Loved
26. Super Sax – Parker’s Mood
27. Jack Wood with Ron Anthony & Luther Hughes – Being Green
28. Andrea Miller – I’m Afraid The Masquerade Is Over
29. Wes Montgomery Group – Sundown Top Break 9:00PM
30. Hoagy Carmichael – Stardust
31. Billy Strayhorn – Lush Life
32. George Gershwin – Swanee from The Piano Rolls
33. Jonathan Schwartz & Arthur Schwartz – You And The Night And The Music
34. Sam Arlen & Harold Arlen – It’s A New World with Harold @ the piano
35. Gerry Mulligan & Erich Kunzel & Houston Symphony – Sax & The Rite Of Igor Break 9:30PM
36. Alvin Batiste – Late
37. Jeff Linksy – Murietta’s Farewell
38. Gregory Porter – But Beautiful
39. Ray Brown Trio with Gene & Jeff – Summerwind
40. Craig Larson Quartet with Corey Christiansen – Mr. Williams’ Opus / Steve’s Blues Ending Theme
End Of Show