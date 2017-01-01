Thank You for Helping KCPW Meet its 2016 Goal!
Thanks to the contributions of KCPW listeners, we met our end-of-year fundraising goal – funds needed to keep this station running smoothly, and to uphold this quality programming, unique partnerships and innovative approach to local public radio.
The educational, curiosity-quenching, informative and entertaining programs and features KCPW brings to our community exist only because listeners give. We are grateful to the many of you who once again stepped forward to renew their investment in this community resource. Again, thank you!
We look forward to the year ahead – and to providing you with the same quality, fact-based news and information you have come to rely on from this public media outlet. Stay tuned for exciting announcements, new ventures, and all of the best that local public radio has to offer.
Happy New Year!