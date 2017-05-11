FBI Director James Comey Fired, Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Comments of the Week and the Utah Jazz Fall to Golden State
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss Pres. Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey; Sen. Orrin Hatch’s comments on health care and Bears Ears; the results of the French election; and the Utah Jazz’s fall to the Golden State Warriors, ending Utah’s run in the playoffs.
