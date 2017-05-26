Schools’ punishment of American Indians, Diehl and Hughes, and Trump’s budget
American Indian students are punished in Utah schools more than any other demographic, a recent report shows. Details about former Utah Transit Authority board member Terry Diehl’s bankruptcy case surface, prompting more questions about his relationship with Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes. And President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would slash fundingfor Utahns in need and those in rural areas of the state.
On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jennifer Dobner and Benjamin Wood, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, editorial page editor George Pyle join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (47.1MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS