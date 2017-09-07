DACA and immigration reform, the reactionary SLCPD and Orrin Hatch’s Senate seat
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Rep. Mark Wheatley, D-Murray. They discuss DACA and the future of immigration reform; the Salt Lake City Police Department’s reaction to the aggressive arrest of Nurse Alex Wubbels; and potential candidates for Orrin Hatch’s Senate seat — if he decides not to run for re-election.
