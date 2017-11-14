Enriching Utah’s Classrooms Through Play
Playworks originated in Oakland, CA, as an innovative approach to resolving student discipline problems and bullying during recess. The idea quickly caught on across the country, and it arrived in Utah in 2011. Since then the program has grown to 66 schools across the Wasatch Front, serving over 35,000 kids. Playworks Utah Executive Director Chris Conard speaks about how organizing fun and inclusive activities during recess helps children with mental and social development, as well as build conflict resolution skills. Conard also discusses how Playworks sustains its operations financially, and how its ultimate goal to is to leave once they’ve successfully imparted a positive cultural shift for schools.
