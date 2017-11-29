Drone Warfare and the Law of Armed Conflict
Today unpiloted airplanes – drones, flying virtually unseen miles above the Earth – are common in the skies over Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, and elsewhere. They are increasingly used for surveillance of potential enemies, and if necessary, they are used to kill people deemed to be foreign terrorists. Recently Ryan Vogel, Director of National Security Studies and an Assistant Professor of Law and National Security at Utah Valley University, spoke about many of these legal and moral questions. His talk was recorded on November 2, 2017.
