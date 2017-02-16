ABU Legislative Update: Appropriations to Public Lands Lobbyists, Judicial Diversity, Good Landlords
Chase Thomas from Alliance for a Better Utah joins KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about funding requests at the legislature related to public lands and threatened species. Millions of dollars have been allocated to nonprofits lobbying the federal government on Utah’s public lands agenda, but some lawmakers want better accounting on how that money is being spent. Also efforts to eliminate the state’s so-called “good landlord” policies that prohibit landlords from renting to ex-covicts, and trying to undo judicial diversity requirements.
