ABU Legislative Update: Priorities for the 2017 Session
Monday marked the beginning of the 2017 Utah State Legislative Session. Throughout this year’s meeting of lawmakers KCPW’s Roger McDonough will be joined by Chase Thomas, Policy and Advocacy Counsel with Alliance for a Better Utah. Today, they discuss the topics expected to dominate this year’s meeting of lawmakers – and about the effect of a massive protest that took place on the first day of the session.
