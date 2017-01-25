Measure to Eliminate Political Affiliation Requirement on Commissions and Boards Advances
(KCPW News) After occasionally contentious debate, the House Government and Operations Committee on Tuesday voted to forward a measure that eliminates a party affiliation requirement for a number of state boards and commissions. HB11, sponsored by Provo Republican Rep. Norm Thurston, would remove language in state code that requires some degree of bipartisan membership on 29 boards and commissions, something that Democrats would like to see preserved. KCPW’s Roger McDonough reports.
