ABU Legislative Update: Commissions and Boards, Alcohol, State of the State
During the this year’s meeting of lawmakers, KCPW’s Roger McDonough will be joined regularly by Chase Thomas, Policy and Advocacy Counsel with Alliance for a Better Utah. Today, they they talk about House Bill 11, which aims to do away with party-affiliation requirements for 29 state boards and commissions. Also, during his State of the State Address, Governor Herbert said that the time has come for the Zion Curtain to come down.
