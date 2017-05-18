Special Elections, Shauna Lake and Mormons Building Bridges
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss KUTV anchor Shauna Lake’s DUI charges; Jon Huntsman Jr.’s delayed confirmation as ambassador to Russia; Mormons Building Bridges denied a spot in the Days of ’47 Parade for the fourth time; and Utah’s protocol for holding a special election, in preparation for Rep. Jason Chaffetz stepping down from Congress.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.3MB)