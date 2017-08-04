Ozone levels, the Koch Foundation and Utah’s Third Congressional District
Ozone levels along the Wasatch Front are the worst they’ve been in almost a decade. A $10 million donation from the Charles Koch Foundation has some University of Utah faculty concerned about potential political influence at the school. And after a judge ruled in the party’s favor, Jim Bennett will be on the ballot as the new United Utah Party’s candidate for the upcoming special election in the state’s Third Congressional District.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Alex Stuckey, Emma Penrod and Lee Davidson as well as columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
