More jail beds, a warning about social media and a Mormon leader’s excommunication
Utah County has agreed to free up 128 beds for Salt Lake County inmates, a decision that officials with the state, Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County hope will help address issues of lawlessness in downtown Salt Lake City’s Rio Grande area. The ACLU of Utah warns Utah lawmakers that blocking their constituents on social media is a violation of constituents’ First Amendment rights. And an LDS general authority is excommunicated from the church.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Taylor Anderson and Courtney Tanner; Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr; and editorial page editor George Pyle join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
