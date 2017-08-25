Zinke’s monument adjustments, Operation Rio Grande’s tenure and Stewart may run for Senate
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommends adjustments to national monument boundaries, but he doesn’t suggest eliminating any altogether. Operation Rio Grande’s efforts to curb crime near a downtown homeless shelter could take two years. And Rep. Chris Stewart has his eyes on Sen. Orrin Hatch’s job in 2018 — if Hatch chooses not to run for re-election.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial writer Michelle Quist Mumford join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
