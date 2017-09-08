Utahns in Congress respond to DACA move, SLC mayor rebukes handling of nurse-arresting cop’s suspension, questions arise about feds’ use of driver-card info
Utah’s Congressional delegation responds to President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program, known as DACA, shields from deportation immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says the officer who arrested a University Hospital nurse should have been placed on leave immediately, before body cam footage of the incident became public. And a state lawmaker fears that a database of people who have Utah driver privilege cards is being used by immigration officials to round up undocumented workers in the state.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Christopher Smart and Luke Ramseth, Senior Managing Editor Matt Canham and columnist Paul Rolly join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (47.1MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS