Initiative to stop gerrymandering gets big donations, gun lobbyist explains how a bump stock works, law helps woman sue attacker 20 years later
As the U.S. Supreme Court begins hearings for a political gerrymandering case, a Utah initiative to curb the practicereceives big funding from private donors. After the mass shooting in Las Vegas, a Utah gun lobbyist explains how the bump stock device used in the attack allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic automatic weapon fire. And a Utah woman successfully sues her attacker 20 years after the deadline to file a lawsuit for sexual assault cases.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jessica Miller, Luke Ramseth and Lee Davidson, as well as editorial page editor George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online atkcpw.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (47.1MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS