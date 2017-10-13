Calls for D.A.’s firing, Operation Rio Grande ‘disaster’ and a plan to limit Antiquities Act
Body-camera footage of a police shooting is released and leads to protests — including calls for the ouster of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, who ruled that the shooting was legally justified. During a visit to Salt Lake City, a renowned homelessness researcher calls Operation Rio Grande a “disaster.” And a U.S. House committee advances a plan to limit the power of the president to declare national monuments.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Matthew Piper, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, Senior Managing Editor Matt Canham and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
