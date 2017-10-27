KBYU changes programming, syringe exchange builds bridges, police ask homeless for ID
BYU Broadcasting is changing its television and radio formats, resulting in petitions by fans of the station’s classical music programming. A syringe exchange program in Salt Lake Cityaims to prevent the spread of disease among intravenous drug users, while saving money for the state health system. And people experiencing homelessness report being asked by police to show some form of ID, despite their legal right to not carry identification.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Christopher Smart and Aaron Falk, TV critic Scott D. Pierce, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr and editorial page editor George Pyle join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
