Salt Lake County to sue Big Pharma, BLM offices could come to Utah and sex ed may move out of classrooms
Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announces plans to sue the pharmaceutical industry over effects of the opioid crisis, and his decision catches County Council members off guard. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke considers moving the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management to Salt Lake City. And a state lawmaker proposes moving sex education classes out of the classroom and onto the internet.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Jennifer Dobner, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, government and politics editor Dan Harrie and editorial page editor George Pyle join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
