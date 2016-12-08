An 8th Term for Orrin?, Legislative Committees Get Scrambled, & Herbert’s Budget – Episode 162 (12/8/16)
This week Natalie, Jim, and Dan talk about what it would mean if Sen. Orrin Hatch runs again for an 8th term in 2018; Jon Huntsman Jr. is out for the Sec. of State job, but is Mitt Romney still in?; Utah’s electors feeling pressured to not cast their votes for Donald Trump; Gov. Herbert releases a budget proposal – does it matter?; Amazon says they’ll start collecting sales taxes from Utahns; Speaker Hughes scrambles the legislative committees – and Dan lost his Chair; and the business community says they’ll launch an “Our Schools Now” ballot initiative for 2018 to raise state income taxes to better fund education.
Sure wish Both Sides podcast was available more timely.