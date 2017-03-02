Goodbye Curtain, Hello Zion Moat?, Will Lawmakers Tax Food?, Budget Wrangling, and More – Episode 174 (3/2/17)
With the end of the session fast approaching Jim, Dan, and Natalie discuss whether former Gov. Jon Huntsman could be working for Trump’s administration after all; who would replace Attorney General Sean Reyes if he’s picked to lead the Federal Trade Commission; will the “Zion Curtain” be replaced by a “Zion Moat”; Speaker Hughes kills a tie vote for electric vehicle incentives; Trump’s first joint-session address; Salt Lake’s chosen homeless shelter sites are narrowed down to two; what SB197 could mean for securing Tier 3 refinery fuel for Utah; which “rocks” will fit in the state’s budget jar; and what the consequences of a food sales tax could be.
Comments
Panelists need to ask citizens how they feel about Sen. Stephenson. Many are not happy with his behavior. Check social media on this incident. I have witnessed his bullying during a public panel presentation when he was an audience member. He has an anger management problem combined with seeming to believe he’s entitled to behave however he pleases. I’m disappoint to hear you brush this off as “passion.” You’re enabling his inappropriate behavior and sending the message that being a rude bully is acceptable!