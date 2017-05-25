United Utah Party, a New GOP Chairman and 3rd District Candidates
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss the United Utah Party, formed for centrist Republicans and Democrats; the Utah GOP’s new chairman, Rob Anderson; all the candidates lining up for a chance at Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s soon-to-be-vacant seat; and housing single men at the South Salt Lake homeless shelter.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.1MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Comments
Hope to see and hear June 1 Both Sides posted soon.