What to do about Gary Ott, Hourglass Appreciation Night and Our Schools Now
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City. They discuss the declining health of Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott; a promotional night gone wrong by the Ogden Raptors; changes to the educational funding initiative Our Schools Now; and Pres. Donald Trump’s Twitter habits.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.0MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Comments
I’m a week late, but just listened to last week’s show. Re the campign to raise taxes to fund education: I will support that when the third rail of education, tax deductions for large families, is included in the discussion. Education has been funded on the backs of fixed income seniors and singles, as well as small small-sized families, while ignoring the true ‘users of the system.’
Do the math: ONE family has six children. Those six then go one to have their own six. 36 are now on the public dole. Those 36 decide to go smaller and only have four per family: 144 are now in public education, with very minimal funding from their original source (parents of each family), and maybe even attending the same school district. Orrin Hatch is correct when he said “The public wants every dime they can be given. I mean face it, once you get them on the dole they’re going to take every dime they can.” Utah education funding proves this in spades.
Please include tax deductions in the discussion, Jim and Dan, and you may find more public support for other education funding scenarios.