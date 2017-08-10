Ben McAdams undercover, Steve Urquhart and ‘whispers’ from The Church and attack ads in the CD3
Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Josh Kanter of Alliance for a Better Utah. They discuss Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ three-day experience as a homeless person; former state Sen. Steve Urquhart’s Facebook post regarding lobbying efforts by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; an increase in attack ads among Republican candidates for Utah’s Third Congressional District; and the Better Boundaries redistricting initiative.
